De Wave, first order in Saudi Arabia

Genoa-based De Wave Group, which is internationally active in the fitting out of interiors (including bars, restaurants and kitchens) of cruise ships and yachts, has won an order worth more than $ 60 million for the design and fitting out of public areas and suites for VIP clientele on the ship "Manara," the former World Dream.

This is the first unit of the Aroya Cruises group, which is controlled by Cruise Saudi, an Arab group that has the ambitious goal of surpassing 1.3 million passengers in its own target market by 2035, going on to occupy one of the top five positions in the world of cruise operators.

Manara is the first cruise ship set to operate most of the year in the Gulf: she will be ready to enter service next year. Work will be carried out in the docks in Bremerhaven, Germany, and will start in September and be completed in May 2024. De Wave will particularly take care of aspects related to the ship's conversion for the Arab market, thus helping to bring the new 4,000-passenger vessel to life.

The Genoese group has been awarded the order for the design and construction of the upper part of the unit, where the suites of the VIP passengers who will board will be located. The order will be carried out in collaboration with MJM Marine and is the largest in the refit sector by commitment and commercial value in the history of the Genoese group.

In many ways, the order anticipates the timing of the Cotton Road launched at the G20 by U.S. President Joe Biden. For Italian companies, this is a great opportunity to trade with markets in the Middle East and India, which are rich in opportunities and looking for Italian expertise to accelerate development.

"De Wave is rooted in the U.S., Europe and Asia and now, thanks to our know-how, we are also landing in the Gulf -explains Riccardo Pompili, ceo of the Genoa-based group-. The presence of the different companies controlled by the group, each of which represents excellence in its sector, guaranteed a completeness of offer that proved decisive in the race to win this prestigious order".

"We are able to offer the best of the cruise industry supply chain -Pompili added-. The value of the contract is over $60 million: the signing marks the beginning of a fruitful collaboration with a booming market. In the cruise sector the Gulf area is very lively and the birth of the new company is a very strong signal. The Group will ensure high quality standards in the construction of the new cruise ship, the first for the Arab market".