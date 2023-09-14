Wheat Ukraine: Bulgaria lifts ban, Zelensky thanks

Bulgaria is the first of the five Eastern countries to withdraw from restrictive measures against Ukrainian wheat. A move that is not too surprising, however destined to shuffle the cards in the European economic-commercial balance in this time of war. The news was reported in the afternoon by Bulgarian national TV. The parliament in Sofia reportedly voted to repeal the ban on the import of grains and other goods from Ukraine, with 124 votes in favor and 69 against.

Bulgaria's accession to the bloc of protectionist countries was arranged last May, with the approval of the European Commission, which also allowed the import ban on Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. According to Ukrainian state broadcaster Suspilne, Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Kyryll Vatiev said that control over the import of Ukrainian products will be strengthened as they do not meet EU standards.

The first to comment - rejoicing - on the news arriving from Sofia was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky : "I am grateful to Bulgaria for its decision not to extend the restrictions on agricultural exports from Ukraine after September 15th.

I thank Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and his team, as well as the Bulgarian parliamentarians who supported this move. Bulgaria is an example of true solidarity", writes Zelensky on X.