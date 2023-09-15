Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Csm Ingredients celebrates 100 years with new production line
2 million investment for historic Crema plant that produces margarine
Csm Ingredients, a global player specializing in the research, innovation and production of food ingredients, celebrated the 100th anniversary of its historic production facility in Crema, Cremona, Italy. This location is not only the group's Italian headquarters but also a leading production site for margarine, vegetable creams and frozen bakery products for worldwide distribution. A new margarine...
