De Angelis Food takes you regal and SaordelMar

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

De Angelis Food Group has acquired the majority package of the pasta factory of Abruzzo Regal and has brought to 100% its participation in the Padua SaordelMar, a manufacturer of fish sauces and cod. With this double acquisition, in particular with Regal, the number of companies belonging to the Villafranca group (Verona) rises to nine. In recent years, the turnover of the Verona group has increased...