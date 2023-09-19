Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Heineken UK expands into ready to drink
The brewery acquires a "significant minority stake" in Served, a brand founded by singer Ellie Goulding
Heineken UK acquired a "significant minority stake" in Served, a cocktail brand co-founded in 2020 by singer Ellie Goulding and brothers Dean and Ryan Ginsberg, soon becoming one of the fastest growing brands in the UK in the rtd segment, ready to drink, that is, beverages sold in a form already prepared and ready for consumption.The Served range includes cocktails and seltzers, made with natural and...
