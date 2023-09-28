Nestlè: 6.5 million euros for the San Sisto plant

With this investment, the company expects a 15% increase in volumes on the white chocolate bar line compared to current production as early as 2025.

The Nestlé group in Italy today announced to the trade unions an investment of 6.5 million euros for the Perugina plant in S. Sisto (PG) aimed at increasing the centrality of the international hub for the Group. Thanks to this investment, in fact, the plant will become the exclusive production hub for Galak and Milkybar brand white chocolate bars destined for the entire Nestlé European market.

This important investment will make it possible to modernize the white chocolate production line which will be operational from mid-2024. In particular, the packaging phase of the bars will be strengthened with more advanced and high-performance technology. Following this modernization, Nestlé expects a 15% increase in production volumes on the white chocolate bar line from 2025 compared to current production.

“The San Sisto plant plays an increasingly central role in the growth strategy of the Nestlé Group, as demonstrated by this new investment in the white chocolate line, which will help make the factory even more competitive within the Group on an international level. The extraordinary capabilities of the plant are confirmed as being able to respond to both local and international needs in a brilliant way,” declared Marco Travaglia , president and CEO of the Nestlé Group in Italy.

“We are particularly happy to be a point of reference for the other markets in which the Group operates. Thanks to this investment, the plant will be increasingly cutting-edge and thanks to the people who work there with dedication every day, we will continue to combine tradition and innovation", commented Marco Muratori , director of the Perugina plant in San Sisto.