Perfetti Van Melle acquires Mondelēz chewing gum

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

C+F Confectionery and Foods SA and Perfetti Van Melle Group BV announce that Perfetti Van Melle has completed the acquisition of Mondelēz International's chewing gum operations in the United States, Canada and Europe (excluding Portugal, pending clearance of the Portuguese Competition Authority). With this operation, Perfetti Van Melle expands its portfolio which already includes brands such as Mentos,...