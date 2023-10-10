Spain: lights and shadows for olive oil

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Olive oil production in Spain is expected to stand at 765,300 tonnes during the 2023/2024 campaign. Numbers that suggest a +15% compared to the previous season (in which 664 thousand tons were totaled), however finding a -34% compared to the average of the last four. This is reported in a report from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.For the campaign, which began last October 1st, connecting...