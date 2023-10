Pasta Evangelists (Barilla), primo stabilimento nel Regno Unito

Industry Kinderini/2. Ferrero has invested 50 million euros in a new production line

120 hires in the company and a cutting-edge machine to make biscuits

Kinder Kinderini, shortbread biscuits officially presented today by Ferrero (read EFA News), are produced in Italy, in the Balvano factory, in the province of Potenza, the same one where Nutella Biscuits... more