Unilever, no two-year pay increases for the ceo
Board of directors freezes ceo Hein Schumacher’s fixed salary (appointed in july)
Unilever blocks for two years the fixed salary of the new ceo Hein Schumacher appointed last july. The multinational’s board of directors decided to freeze the ceo’s fixed salary after his initial pay package was not approved by the shareholders themselves in May. In practice, Schumacher will not be entitled to a fixed salary increase in 2024 and 2025. The Remuneration Committee will review its fix...
