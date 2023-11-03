Ottolina and Resca take over Cibiamo

Cibiamogroup cedes corporate control with a capital increase and the entry of Ottoholding Srl, a company of the Ottolina group (Milan roasting company, also known for being the supplier of all Italian McCafés) which now holds the majority, and of Mario's Rile Development company Resca. Alessandro Ravecca is confirmed at the helm of the group, maintaining a stake and remaining in the role of president and CEO. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“The entry of the Ottolina group, a strategic industrial partner with experience in retail and of the Rile Development company, led by Mario Resca , will only increase the value of the brand and contribute to giving the right impetus to the development and growth of our format", declares Ravecca who indicates the medium-long term objective: "To open around ten sales points a year, balancing the quantity of directly managed and franchising openings and the distribution between the different channels (shopping centres, historical and travel), with an eye on the foreign market".

The partnership with Caffè Ottolina will allow the inauguration of the "La bottega del Caffè" Academy, to support the chain's affiliates and employees to guarantee them a high level of training and product specialization. Today Cibiamogroup can boast ten direct brands (eight with the La bottega del Caffè brand and two with the Cibiamo brand) and thirty franchising points of sale between Italy and France. Two new locations are expected to open by the end of the year.