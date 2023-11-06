FAO: food prices continue to fall in October

The prices of food raw materials continue to fall, even in October. The price index of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) shows a decline of 0.5% compared to September 2023 (read EFA News news) but above all compared to October 2022 (-10, 9%).

In detail, the prices that are falling are those of cereals (-1%); rice (-2%); wheat (-1.9%); vegetable oils (-0.7%); meat (-0.6%); sugar (-2.2%), which however remained at +46.6% compared to the previous year. The only commodity going against the trend are dairy products, which increased by 2.2% in October, after a nine-month decline.

According to the FAO, world cereal stocks maintained the 2023 global production forecast at 2,819 million tonnes, while the 2023/24 stocks-to-use ratio is expected to stand at 30.7%, "a comfortable supply situation in a historical perspective", slightly higher than the 30.5% of the previous year. Finally, global cereal trade in 2023/24 will amount to 469 million tonnes, a decrease of 1.6% compared to the previous year.