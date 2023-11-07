Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Starbucks increases employee wages and stores
In the US from 2024 hourly pay rises from 3% to 5%: 55,000 stores by 2030
Strong of a quarterly record, disclosed a few days ago, with consolidated net revenues increased by 11% to over 9,4 billion dollars Starbucks now announces that it will increase the hourly pay of its retail workers in the United States by at least 3% from 2024. The company also plans to expand the number of its stores thanks to the strong demand for coffee from a younger and wealthier clientele.Last...
fc - 35714
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency