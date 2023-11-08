Wine. EU finally admits: only abuse hurts

Finally Brussels breaks a march in favor of wine. With 63 votes in favour, 2 against and 5 abstentions, the Environment Committee of the European Parliament approved the amendments requested by the wine producers, thus achieving a mediation between the protection of health and the interests of the agri-food categories. In this way it is decreed that it is not consumption but only abuse that favors non-communicable diseases.

In recent months, the subcommittee for Public Health was established within the Environment Committee of the European Parliament, among whose first initiatives was the proposal for a report on non-communicable diseases signed by Erik Poulsen , Danish member of the group Renew. The vote in plenary is expected on 11 December.