Cnh Industrial: delisting and quarterly do not like the market. The title suffers

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The CNH stock on the Milan Stock Exchange is still weak. This morning he lost 0.7% but is on the shields from a couple of sessions: yesterday, wednesday, November 8, he left on the ground 2.4%, tuesday, November 7 he closed the session collapsing by 7.4% to 9.8 Euro following the spread of the quarterly. The market, even today, shows discontent with the numbers from july to september: Cnh, giant of...