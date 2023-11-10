It does not receive public funding
CLARA MOSCHINI

Antonio Carraro SpA: 7.5 million euros from Gruppo Cassa Centrale

Financing arriving for the Venetian company producing agricultural machinery

Antonio Carraro SpA, a Paduan company in the strategic sector of highly specialized machinery, obtains a pool loan of 7.5 million euros from Cassa Centrale Banca and the affiliated cooperative credit banks Banca Prealpi San Biagio and Banca del Veneto Centrale. The new financial resources are intended to support the multi-year development plan aimed at the consolidation and growth of the company. Antonio...

