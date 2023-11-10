Caviro Group appoints new export manager

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Luisa Bortolotto is the new foreign sales manager of Caviro Sca, a winery that exports to over 80 countries and which, for years, has stood out for the valorization of the grapes, sustainability and innovation. The appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter aimed at greater focus on strategic markets and, at the same time, an expansion of the foreign countries covered. "With a rich professional...