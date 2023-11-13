Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
US consumer confidence declines: inflation frightens
Fears for US consumption: forecasts of price pressure is at the highest level in the last 12 years
In November, sentiment among US consumers fell. For the fourth month in a row, therefore, confidence is falling: all the fault of inflation rising again in the expectations of US households, so much so that their medium-term forecasts of price pressure have reached the highest level of the last twelve years. The preliminary data from the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index says so: the...
