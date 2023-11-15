It does not receive public funding
Germany: Competition Authority investigates Coca Cola

The beverage giant "could hinder" other companies in their competitive opportunities

The Bundeskartellamt, the German Federal Cartel Office, initiated an abuse procedure against Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Deutschland GmbH. Coca-Cola is responsible for the bottling and distribution of all beverage brands of The Coca-Cola Company in Germany. "There are indications that Coca-Cola could hinder other companies in their competitive opportunities for the way it arranges its terms against...

