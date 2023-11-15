Orsero, "excellent trend" in the first nine months 2023

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The board of directors of Orsero S.p.a. approved the consolidated results at 30 September 2023, showing net revenues in the nine months equal to over 1.16 billion Euros, up 30% compared to the first nine months of 2022. " Excellent growth" of the Distribution BU (+34,3%), "also thanks to the contribution of the newly acquired French companies Blampin and Capexo.The adjusted ebitda, pairs to 89,4 million,...