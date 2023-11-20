Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Coca Cola Europacific Partners: 1.8 billion to buy Coca Cola Philippines
Closing with Aboitiz Equity Ventures for the world’s largest bottler
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc announced today that it has signed, together with Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc., a Philippine holding company based in Manila, a definitive agreement for the joint acquisition of Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc. by The Coca-Cola Company. 100% of CCBPI has a value of 1.8 billion dollars "on a debt-free and liquidity-free basis", underlines the official statement...
fc - 36063
EFA News - European Food Agency
