Coca Cola Europacific Partners: 1.8 billion to buy Coca Cola Philippines

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc announced today that it has signed, together with Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc., a Philippine holding company based in Manila, a definitive agreement for the joint acquisition of Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc. by The Coca-Cola Company. 100% of CCBPI has a value of 1.8 billion dollars "on a debt-free and liquidity-free basis", underlines the official statement...