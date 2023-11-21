Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Nasce 2100 Ventures per i giovani imprenditori del futuro
Nuovo veicolo di Alessandro Benetton investe in startup attive, tra l'altro, in climate tech e fintech
Con la partecipazione al talk “Think European: challenges and opportunities for Italian tech ecosystem”, Alessandro Benetton ha tenuto a battesimo oggi a Milano 2100 Ventures, nuova iniziativa dedicata a startup e giovani founder italiani ed europei. L’evento si è svolto nella location di 21 House of Stories Navigli, la nuova struttura ispirata al concetto di ospitalità ibrida promossa da Alessandro e Mauro...
