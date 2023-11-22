It does not receive public funding
McDonald’s focuses heavily on China

The chain buys the participation of 28% of the Carlyle fund in the Chinese activities

McDonald’s relies on China’s growth prospects to increase participation in its local activities. The same company announced that it had reached an agreement to increase its participation in the activities in McDonald’s China reaching a share of just under 50%. The fast food multinational has expressed confidence in the growth prospects of the burger chain in the second world economy.The new plan provi...

