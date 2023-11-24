Fiorucci announces 200 layoffs: trade union proclaims state of unrest

The historic Italian company is in the hands of two hedge funds, Navigator Group (German) and White Park Capital (Irish).

Do the international funds that took control of Fiorucci a few months ago want to close the company? The suspicion is strong, given that on November 23, the Cesare Fiorucci sausage factory in Pomezia Santa Palomba (near Rome) announced a restructuring plan whose only certainty is the announcement of the dismissal of over 200 workers, in practice more than half of the plant's workforce Roman. "Given this scenario, the illustration of the further actions of the plan that the new ownership intends to implement to restore the company, relaunch production and conquer new market shares was too vague and generic", declares Carla Ciocci , deputy secretary of Ugl Agroalimentare, commenting on the story.

For the trade unionist, it is "a script already seen which risks only translating into new investment promises betrayed with the loss of over half of the jobs in the historic Pomezia Santa Palomba site without any guarantee of a future for the plant ".

On Monday 27 November the company will start the collective dismissal procedure, which also involves the workers of the Ugolotti factory in Parma, while the workers will meet in an assembly starting from 9.45am. "The national and territorial Ugl Agroalimentare secretariats with the company RSUs have proclaimed a state of agitation awaiting further actions that will be decided by the workers", concludes Ciocci .

The sausage factory, a historic Italian brand founded in Norcia (Perugia) in 1850 and now based in Pomezia (Rome), was acquired in 2011 by Campofrio Food, a multinational based in Madrid, which then merged in 2015 with the Mexican food multinational Sigma Alimentos. Since last August, however, Cesare Fiorucci (merged 100% under Fiorucci Holding) has been owned by the German Navigator group and the Irish White Park Capital. Financial investment funds fundamentally interested in profit maximization.