Private equity. Quadrivio acquires Isa (zootechnical technologies)

Quadrivio Group, through its Vicenza-based subsidiary Ska (poultry systems), has announced the acquisition of Isa Srl and Isa Montaggi Srl, an Italian group from Erbé (Verona) which produces steel structures for livestock and agriculture.Ska was taken over in 2022 by Industry 4.0 Fund, a vehicle managed by Quadrivio which invests in technological innovation and the digital transition of SMEs.The Isa...