Rice. Brazil-Kenya: trade agreement concluded

Brazil and Kenya have concluded negotiations to open the Kenyan rice market for consumption, after the phytosanitary certification was sent to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa) by the Kenya Plant Health Inspection Service (Kephis) on 30 November. According to the Secretariat for Trade and International Relations (Scri/Mapa), Brazilian exports of rice and its varieties reached $657 million in 2022, equal to 2% of global trade in the product. The main import markets for Brazilian products are Mexico, Senegal, Venezuela, Costa Rica and Gambia.

In 2022, Kenya imported $290 million worth of rice. The opening of the Kenyan market to Brazilian rice is expected to result in a $2.15 million increase in Brazilian exports, considering Kenya's economic potential. Last year, global rice trade reached $31.2 billion, with Brazil among the ten largest exporters of the product. The opening of an additional market consolidates Brazil's position in this sector, privileged in terms of sustainability and productivity, and helps to guarantee food and nutritional security.

This is the 72nd agricultural market opening for Brazil in 2023. The operation is the result of market prospecting actions and joint efforts between Mapa and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.