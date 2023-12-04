Isa acquires participation in Ethica Wines

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Isa, the Atesino Development Institute (Isa), joins the capital of F&F Fine Wines, one of the most promising companies in the export market of Italian wines to the USA, Canada and Asia-Pacific. It does so by acquiring a stake in the Ethica Wines brand, thus consolidating its presence in food & beverage. Led by CEO Francesco Ganz, Ethica Wines exports and sells the wines of 57 producers, made in Italy...