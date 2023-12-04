Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Türkiye-Saudi Arabia: agri-food agreement in the name of sustainability
The goal of the two countries is to achieve trade of 10 billion dollars in the medium term
Türkiye-Saudi Arabia commercial cooperation is also strengthened in the agri-food sector. The latest memorandum of understanding between the two countries was signed in Riyadh during the delegation's meeting with Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli , Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture. The agreement was announced by the Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumaklı . “I hope tha...
