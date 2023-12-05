Do you want to access to this and other private contents?

Lavazza Professional buys the Scottish SV24-7 Vending
The Piedmontese company focuses on the micro market sector in the UK
Lavazza Professional announces the acquisition of SV24-7 Vending (Stirlingshire Vending) Ltd, an award-winning vending operator based in Alloa, Scotland. The family-run Scottish company has over 60 years of experience in the field of automatic distribution: it offers automatic distribution services and office coffee, including micro markets. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.The...
