Spain: Norway lobster fishing reopens in the Gulf of Cadiz

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

In Spain, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food has decided to reopen Norway lobster fishing for the fleet operating in the Gulf of Cadiz (functional unit 30 of division 9A), starting from midnight today. The measure was made possible after a quota-swapping agreement between Spain and Portugal.This fishery had been closed as a precaution since September 15th to avoid exceeding the available...