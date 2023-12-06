Rana pasta factory: Italian Mimit authorizes EUR 78M agreement

An impact of over 180 million is expected. Among other things, the company will transfer the production of ready meals from Belgium to the Moretta (Cuneo) plant.

The Italian Ministry of Business and Made in Italy has authorized a development agreement of 78 million euros with the pasta factory Rana, a historic large Italian company from San Giovanni Lupatoto (Verona, Veneto Region) which operates with eight factories and is the main producer of fresh filled pasta in Europe and the United States of America. The agreement, of particular strategic importance for the territories of the Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto regions, provides for the creation of a development industrial program aimed at increasing the production capacity of the company, which currently markets in 52 countries, with the aim of satisfying the increased demand on the market for the Group's flagship products: pasta, sauces and ready meals.

The program will involve the factories of Moretta (Cuneo, in Piedmont), Gaggiano (Milan) and San Giovanni Lupatoto, with the creation of ancillary and functional works for the expansion, and the transfer of the production of ready meals previously carried out in Belgium to the Moretta factory.

The company, which has over 1600 employees, expects an increase in employment of 96 workers and an impact of over 180 million euros on the production chain, with positive effects on suppliers of raw materials (vegetables, cheeses, flours, meats and cured meats) made up of over 80% of small and medium-sized businesses dimensions, and on packaging suppliers and production technology. The plan, in addition to consolidating the production structure of the reference territories, will also allow the strengthening of the Group on foreign markets.

To support the investment, the Ministry granted over 9.6 million euros in non-repayable benefits. The Piedmont Region will participate economically with 350 thousand euros.

The agreement will be managed by Invitalia on behalf of the ministry.