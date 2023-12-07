Rai: Italian excellences are also strong on TV

Italian agri-food also works well on television. Rai Italia, the group of channels aimed at foreign audiences, knows this well, where the Italian Food format continues its journey on Made in Italy food and wine, which is distributed internationally with 150 hours subtitled in English throughout the season, on a total of 1800 hours for all programmes, according to the objective set by the Rai management.

At the Rai headquarters in via Asiago in Rome, the event “A world of Italy. New markets, our originals”, with the presentation of the Rai offer distributed via satellite in 174 countries around the world (read EFA News ).

For the occasion, EFA News collected the comments of Fabrizio Ferragni , director of Rai Offerta Estero (photo), Roberto Sergio , CEO of Rai, and Antonio Tajani , Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Watch the video: