Rai Italia also visible in Spain and the United Kingdom

Rai Italia takes a new fundamental step towards its diffusion in Europe too. It does so in style, arriving for the first time with its broadcasts in the United Kingdom and Spain, two geographical areas where the Italian community is very large and very attentive to the events of their country of origin.

The distribution agreement with World Stream-Il Globo was finalized by Rai Com and includes, among others, the territories of Southern Ireland, Portugal, Switzerland and France. Belgium, Malta, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Romani, Moldova, Finland, Latvia and Lithuania, in addition to Germany, Hungary and Luxembourg.

The updated proposal of the Rai programming aimed at foreign countries was presented today at the Rai headquarters in via Asiago in Rome, during the event "A world of Italy. New markets, our Originals". The director of Rai Offerta Estero, Fabrizio Ferragni, attended the press conference; the CEO of Rai, Roberto Sergio , the general director of Rai, Giampaolo Rossi ; the undersecretary to the presidency of the Council of Ministers, with responsibility for Publishing, Alberto Barachini; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani.