Intesa Sanpaolo confirmed in the DJ Sustainability Index World and Europe

Intesa Sanpaolo was also included this year in the financial indices Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index, among the most important global and European stock market sustainability indices. It is the only Italian bank to be able to boast a continuous presence in these indices for the last 13 years.

The indices that include the best companies in all sectors at a global and European level respectively, selected on the basis of an annual evaluation conducted by S&P Global which saw significant methodological changes in 2023. Intesa Sanpaolo was assigned an overall score of 78 out of 100, compared to an industry average of 43.

In 2023, 27 banks were included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and 8 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index.

The recognition - explains a note - confirms Intesa Sanpaolo among the most active groups in the world for sustainable development and reflects the Group's commitment reiterated within the 2022-2025 Business Plan, which envisages a positioning at the top of the world for impact social and a great focus on the climate.

From 2022 to 30 September 2023, the Intesa Sanpaolo Group has provided €13.5 billion of social lending, new credit to support non-profit activities, vulnerable people and young people and urban regeneration, on a Plan objective of € 25 billion; carried out 32 million interventions out of the 50 million foreseen in the Plan to combat poverty as part of the food and shelter program for people in difficulty; has disbursed (in the period 2021-30 September 2023) €41 billion out of the €76 billion of new credit available to support the green economy, circular economy and ecological transition in relation to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan 2021-2026 (of which €7 .5 billion for the circular economy out of the €8 billion expected in the Plan); has reached 100% of electricity purchased from renewable sources in Italy, 91% at Group level.

On the social front, the Bank recently communicated its commitment to allocating 1.5 billion euros by 2027 to contribute to the good of the community, including both the amounts allocated to initiatives to address social needs, combat inequalities and promote financial, social, educational and cultural inclusion and those relating to the costs of the structures to support the initiatives themselves.

On the environmental front and in particular the commitment to the protection and restoration of natural capital, the Think Forestry initiative was launched in mid-November, which will allow Intesa Sanpaolo customers to play a leading role in reforestation and preservation of natural capital through a program that will guarantee access to a network of first-rate national and international forestry initiatives.