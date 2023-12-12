Real estate. CBRE: new assignment for Alessandra Tatoni

CBRE, a global commercial real estate investment and services company, announces the appointment of Alessandra Tatoni as Senior Director, Head of PM Sales Management & Digital Transformation in Italy.

Tatoni holds a new function within the Property Management department, a key role in Sales Management, transversal to all asset classes and with the aim of supporting Property Management in business development and positioning of CBRE on the market. This appointment is part of CBRE's ambitious strategic plan in Italy, which began with the appointment of Mirko Baldini at the helm of the Advisory division starting from April 1st, which envisages the consolidation of the company as a market leader.

Tatoni boasts 25 years of experience in Sales Management and Business Development roles in various multinational companies including Virgin Active Italia and Cbre Global Workplace Solutions (Gws), the Cbre Group company specialized in facility management and technical services where he held the roles of Business Unit Director and Sales & Marketing Director for the last five years.

“Alessandra's appointment is part of Cbre's strategic project in Italy which envisages the growth of its skills through the inclusion of figures capable of actively contributing to the consolidation of the company as a market leader – states Mirko Baldini , CEO of Cbre Italy. “We are certain that his valuable contribution will allow us to further strengthen our leadership, making his Asset Management and Customer Experience skills available to face the market with proactivity and innovation”.