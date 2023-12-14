Emirates: Italian wines cancelled

It is well known that Arabs are certainly not the largest consumers of wine in the world. However, if business, tourism and travel are involved, everything changes. So much so that this month the Emirates company introduced a new range on board, thanks to increased investments in wine and champagne, which now exceed 186 million Emirati dihrams (over 46 million euros).

It's a shame that, in the well-stocked high-altitude Middle Eastern wine shop, the Italian wine sector has been the victim of an epochal humiliation. Emirates has dedicated facilities in France with around 6 million bottles of wine, some of which will not be served until 2037.

In the coming months Emirates will present a selection of white wines from Burgundy, including Premier and Grand Cru wines such as Montrachet 2011, Chevalier Montrachet 2013 and Corton Charlemagne 2014, as well as some red wines from Burgundy, mainly Grand Crus such as Échezeaux, Clos Vougeot and Chambertin .

“Emirates also plans to introduce several “First Growths” from Bordeaux in the coming years, from the renowned estates of Château Mouton, Château Margaux, Château Haut-Brion, Château Cheval Blanc and Château d’Yquem. Emirates currently offers 36 different varieties of French wines and champagnes on board its flights. Since 2006, Emirates has invested more than $1 billion in its wine program, a statement said. Not even a mention, however, of Italian wines.