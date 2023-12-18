Bulgaria: government passes bill to limit agricultural imports

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Bulgaria inaugurates a new chapter in its current "protectionist" course (read EFA News ), with a bill that aims to stimulate domestic agri-food production and, consequently, limit imports. This was announced by Agriculture Minister Kiril Vatev on state television BNT. Almost 80% of the fruit and vegetables consumed in Bulgaria are imported, as is 50% of the meat: a scenario that has caused discontent...