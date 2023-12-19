Private equity: for sale Preziosi food

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Preziosi food is for sale. According to market sources, the two private equity funds Vertis and Hat, which took over from the Giochi Preziosi group in 2016, have started the sale of the majority of the subsidiary based in Melfi (Potenza), the big Italian salty snacks. Financial advisor Houlihan Lokey would be considering the possible acquisition of Preziosi Food by a number of other specialised food...