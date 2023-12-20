McDonald’s, Giorgia Favaro is the new ceo in Italy

From 15 January Giorgia Favaro will be the new ceo of McDonald’s Italy, which has 680 restaurants and 32 thousand employees in the country. He succeeds Dario Baroni, ceo since 2021, promoted to lead 11 European countries, with the global role of senior vice president of the International Operating Markets Business Unit, which is entrusted with the coordination of countries where McDonald’s is not directly present, but with licensees who run the entire market. Giorgia Favaro has been part of Mc Donald’s since 2017, where she has held roles of increasing responsibility, becoming marketing director for Italy, then taking over the coordination of marketing activities in 12 European countries. Since last year she has returned to Italy with the role of Field director of the Southern area, expanding her experience in the Operations world.

Graduated in Economics at Ca' Foscari University of Venice, Giorgia Favaro started her professional experience in Procter & Gamble, working in the innovation and marketing departments in Belgium and Italy. He continued his career in Reckitt Benckiser and later in the Danone group, dealing with marketing and sales until taking over the Marketing direction of the Ukrainian market. Later, she worked at Vodafone consolidating her experience in customer and digital experience.