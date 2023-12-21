Illycaffè: a 90-year "dream"

President Andrea Illy and CEO Cristina Scocchia are focusing everything on regenerative agriculture, digital innovation and ecological transition

90 years and not hearing them. This could summarize the spirit of the anniversary celebrated today in Trieste by illycaffé, present with its coffee brand in 240 countries around the world, confirming itself as an Italian excellence not only for the quality of the product but for the credibility of the technical-scientific innovation and for the richness of the related activities created.

The big party for the historic Trieste company was celebrated in what has been the headquarters of one of the few true Italian multinationals since 1965. A company that is certainly a "family business" but characterized by "professional management". Andrea Illy , president and third generation of the company founded by his grandfather Francesco Illy (1892-1956), an emigrant of Romanian origins in Trieste, within the immense borders of the then Habsburg Empire, said it during the celebratory event. It was the founder himself who spoke openly about his dream of "offering the best coffee in the world".

"We are a model stakeholder company and we have also become benefit corporations, certified according to the most rigorous B-Corp standards", continued Illy, recalling that the one he presides over is one of the "most ethical companies in the world", as well as " model of world class organization".

One of the current challenges, Illy recalled, is that of climate change, which threatens the shrinkage of the areas cultivated with coffee, however, in this sense, the company is focusing strongly on "regenerative agriculture", which already "allows have a sustainable model, consuming less water and less soil. This practice allows us healthier products - continues the president of the Trieste group - and no agrochemicals are used. Today more than 70% of the farmers who sell us coffee use these practices regenerative. And their coffees are delicious!".

For her part, the CEO of illycaffé, Cristina Scocchia , recalled how the company - despite having been strongly focused on exports for decades - remains strongly based on its city of origin, Trieste, generating a formidable impact, not only in terms of economics but also as a "scientific hub" and "concentrate of knowledge and effective communications".

"This company is the first private company in the city", recalled the CEO of illycaffè. "We sell our coffee in 140 countries around the world, 33% of which are in Italy. We employ over 800 people [in Trieste, ed.] with an industry worth 15 million euros a year. We want to stand out for quality and sustainability ", added Scocchia , recalling the application of the "principles of the circular and regenerative economy. We pay a higher price to these producers because they offer us high quality green coffee". Last but not least: the ambitious but necessary goal of "becoming 'carbon free' in 2033".

In 2024, the manager continued, an industrial investment of 270 million euros is expected (half of which will be allocated to the central production site in Trieste), aimed in particular at "digital growth" and the "ecological transition". "We have consolidated our presence globally. We are closing 2023 with double-digit growth, net profit will also increase. The net financial position will also improve", said Scocchia, concluding: "We are closing 2023 with optimism".