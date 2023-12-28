Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Hyle Capital acquires Ciemme Alimentari
Transaction concluded through the Finance for Food One Fund at its 6th investment
Hyle capital partners has announced its entry into Ciemme Alimentari, an Apulian company based in Barletta, active in the production, distribution and sale of high-end potato dumplings and supplier of some of the best-known brands of mass-produced pasta. The operation was carried out through the managed fund "Finance for food one" that will support the entrepreneur Bartolomeo Palmieri, current ceo...
