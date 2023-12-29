It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Haier, over $640 million in refrigeration deal

Original news The controlling of the Italian Candy takes Carrier Global: objective the expansion in Europe

The Chinese appliance giant Haier, which in 2019 acquired the Italian Candy, has announced that it will pay 640 million dollars to buy Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, the commercial refrigeration unit of Carrier Global Corp. Carrier Commercial mainly supplies commercial refrigeration-related products, such as cabinets and refrigerators for supermarkets and other food retailers, as well as other...

fc - 37039

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar