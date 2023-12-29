Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Haier, over $640 million in refrigeration deal
The Chinese appliance giant Haier, which in 2019 acquired the Italian Candy, has announced that it will pay 640 million dollars to buy Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, the commercial refrigeration unit of Carrier Global Corp. Carrier Commercial mainly supplies commercial refrigeration-related products, such as cabinets and refrigerators for supermarkets and other food retailers, as well as other...
