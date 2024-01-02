Kebhouze opens its largest store in London

Kebhouze closes 2023 by inaugurating the 25th store in 24 months in London, on Oxford Street to be precise. "It was very hard, in a new country with regulations and bureaucracy that were new to us and with a store with a surface area completely different from those that our stores usually have in Italy", commented Oliver Zon , founder of Kebhouze, in a LinkedIn post .

The path to the final ribbon cutting was fraught with obstacles, including a fire that broke out on Oxford Street on November 22, the very day after the opening was announced. "At that point there was a choice to be made in a few hours: postpone or confirm the date? The London Fire Brigade promptly put out the flames and we went ahead aiming for 21 December 2023, as announced. We took a risk, we didn't I hide, but we were right!", underlines Zon in his post.

The inauguration was held on December 21st, shortly before the venue opened to the public. The event was welcomed by the British press who called Kebhouze "the largest kebab store in the UK". Truly a giant step for the chain launched in Milan just two years ago, which in a very short time is establishing itself as an international brand. The store, currently the largest in the chain, will be able to accommodate more than 100 people. On the third floor there will be an installation over 7 meters long by the British artist Philip Colbert , aka The Lobster. Also on the same floor, there will be a table football table and two cabinets with arcade games, awaiting the presentation of the new Kebhouze video game which will soon be available in arcades and subsequently also on the App Store.