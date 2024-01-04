Five Italian wines in the Decanter supertop ranking

Five Italian wines are among those considered "dreamy" by the English magazine Decanter, one of the Bibles of world wine. Let’s see them, the five "top-scoring wines" to which Decanter has awarded 100/100, the highest score attainable in the judgments of the world critics obtained by those wines that have reached perfection according to the experts of the prestigious magazine Uk:

Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva Fieramonte 2016 by Allegrini, symbol of one of the most important Italian brands, awarded for the second year in a row; Barolo Brunate 2019 by Giuseppe Rinaldi, authentic guardian of the Langhe tradition; Brunello di Montalcino Madonna delle Grazie 2019 de Il Marroneto, constantly at the top of the world critics; Masseto 2020, one of the most highly rated Italian wines in the world; Ornellaia 1998 of the Ornellaia Estate, icons of Bolgheri, Italian wine and "jewels" of the Frescobaldi Group.

After a year of tasting of great labels from around the world, Decanter experts have included these five jewels mother in Italy among the top labels in the world: the wines have all been tested by Aldo Fiordelli, with the exception of Fieramonte and Masseto tasted by Georgina Hindle.

To make the lion’s share among the 28 wines that have obtained the "perfect" score of 100 points in 2023 according to the most followed magazine of wine critics in the English market, there are the labels of Bordeaux, followed by California wines and a rare Chardonnay from Australia. All these, the magazine explains, "represent, with their unique and truly exceptional vintages of legendary wineries, a small percentage of the thousands of wines tasted this year, in a database that now counts more than 75,000 wines".