Poland declares war on "energy" drinks containing taurine and caffeine

From 1 January this year, a total ban on the sale of drinks containing taurine and caffeine to children under 18 came into force in Poland. The popular "energy drinks" will officially be an adults-only drink, and you will not be able to buy them in shops without presenting an ID.

The law, approved last spring, supported by all the political forces of the Polish parliament - as the Minister of Sport and Tourism Kamil Bortniczuk was keen to point out - introduces a ban on the sale of this type of drink in schools and educational institutions and in vending machines.

A ban on advertising energy drinks during the day was also proposed, but the idea was later abandoned due to its contradiction with EU law.

What sanctions will be applied in case of violation of the provisions of the law? For advertising or promoting drinks with added taurine and caffeine in violation of the above provisions, the court may impose a fine of PLN 10,000 to 500,000 (or zlotys), a custodial sentence, or both sentences together. In some cases the law also provides for the confiscation of spiked drinks.