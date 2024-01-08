La Piadineria speaks English: agreement with Cvc

The last "sighting" occurred last September when we reported that Permira, a private equity company, controlling shareholder since 2018, was considering the sale of Piadinera, a chain of premises founded in 1994 with 400 restaurants in Italy, including the latest new openings established a few days ago and 200 million Euros in revenue expected in 2023. The fund, we said, had instructed the business banks Mediobanca and Rothschild to find possible buyers. Now, a few months later, the confirmation arrives: the international fund Cvc Capital Partners is ready to conquer the food chain La Piadineria.

The agreement, according to financial rumors relaunched by Sole 24 Ore, will be announced in the coming days: there is talk of an assessment, in terms of "enterprise value", exceeding 300 million Euros. The final rush for the purchase was made in recent weeks by the team led by managing partner Giampiero Mazza. According to the plans of Cvc, the purchase of the group would be finalized to a ulterior development of the company, is for organic way is through acquisitions, also abroad. The goal is to create a fast food hub.

Permira, led in Italy by Francesco Pascalizi, took over control of La Piadineria between the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018 for 250 million Euro: before, the chain was controlled (since 2015) by the Idea Taste of Italy fund, vehicle managed by Dea Capital Alternative Funds sgr (De Agostini group company).

Cvc, founded in 1981 as a European arm of Citicorp Venture Fund, manages over 52 billion dollars of assets between Europe and Asia and in Italy is historically one of the most active investors.