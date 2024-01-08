JDE Peet’s buys Brazilian Maratá tea and coffee

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

JDE Peet’s successfully completed the acquisition from JAV Group of Maratá’s coffee and tea operations in Brazil. The amount of the transaction was not disclosed. Maratá’s activity takes place mainly in the northern part of Brazil through its well-known brands in the region: we talk about Café Maratá and Chá Maratá.JDE Peet’s is an American-Dutch company that owns beverage brands, mainly coffee, tea a...