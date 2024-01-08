It does not receive public funding
JDE Peet’s buys Brazilian Maratá tea and coffee

The operation will allow the company to expand throughout the region

JDE Peet’s successfully completed the acquisition from JAV Group of Maratá’s coffee and tea operations in Brazil. The amount of the transaction was not disclosed. Maratá’s activity takes place mainly in the northern part of Brazil through its well-known brands in the region: we talk about Café Maratá and Chá Maratá.JDE Peet’s is an American-Dutch company that owns beverage brands, mainly coffee, tea a...

