Illycaffè, starboard bar on China and Usa
The company wants to open 15 points of sale in America and to triple the revenues in China
More Usa and more China but also doubling production in Italy. These are, in a nutshell, the forecasts confirmed by Illycaffè for 2024 after the record of 2022 shown a few days ago with a turnover of 567.7 million Euros. The Trieste-based company, at this point, began the year with high expectations aiming at double-digit abitda on revenues (ebitda was 71.4 million Euros in 2022) and a net financial...
EFA News - European Food Agency
