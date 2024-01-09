Edinburgh. Heineken sells historic Caledonian brewery: a residence instead

Heineken announced the sale of the Caledonian Brewery site in Edinburgh to Artisan Real Estate. The real estate developers have already submitted the application proposal, with a public consultation scheduled for February 7: the intention is to transform the historic site of 1.9 acres in new homes. According to the proposed plans, the former brewery would be replaced by about 170 new apartments with one, two and three beds, terraced houses and duplex units. Artisan claims that 35% of these developments will be affordable, in line with Edinburgh City Council policy.

Heineken acquired the brewery in 2008 and in may 2022 announced the closure of the Caledonian Brewery by placing the site on the market. Before that, Caledonian was Edinburgh’s last great brewery. The site has historical significance as it was founded in 1869 by George Lorimer and Robert Clark. Reportedly, the brewery, along with its B-rated Victorian buildings, used traditional production methods with open square fermenters and direct-fire copper kettles.

The negotiations, however, aroused some concern, especially among the citizens of Edinburgh attached to the traditional building. So much so that Heineken UK had to spend some clarifications both about the project and the evolution of the historic brewery.

"Heineken UK understands the importance of the Caledonian brewery in Edinburgh’s history and appreciates the community’s deep connection with its heritage -a spokesman for Heineken points out-. After making the incredibly difficult decision to close the site, we are pleased to learn that Artisan Real Estate, known for its successful urban redevelopment projects, has the vision to transform this landmark into a vibrant and sustainable residential development. We welcome the fact that the development plan includes an important public consultation, which will start in February 2024. Throughout this process, we encourage community members to actively contribute to the dialogue that will shape the future of the Caledonian Brewery site".

"We are pleased to see -they add, from the Dutch brewery- that David Westwater, Scottish regional director of Artisan, has expressed his intention to honour the brewery’s heritage and unique character throughout the development process. This includes the preservation and restoration of the protected buildings, such as the brewery and the malthouses".

"From the start, Westwater explains, the brewery’s unique heritage and character will be at the heart of our development approach. About one fifth of the houses will be housed in the existing buildings, which we will preserve and restore to their former glory. Moreover, where possible, we will respect and reflect the brewery’s original footprint, also recreating the skyline of the last floor of the malthouse buildings, demolished after a fire almost 30 years ago".