Hospitality, Joivy closes 2023 with 110 million turnover

Joivy, the European platform that combines residential solutions for short, medium and long term hospitality, closed 2023 with a gross booking value of 160 million Euros and a turnover of 110 million Euros, tripled from 40 million in 2021. Growth is 70% in Italy from 2021 to 2023 and 340% abroad in the same period. The brand manages a portfolio of about half a million square meters in 50 European cities,...